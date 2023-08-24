ModernGhana logo
Niger coup: ‘There’s no wisdom in ‘attacking’ Niger; you’ll only kindle terrorists’ — Kwesi Pratt to ECOWAS

Headlines Kwesi Pratt Jnr
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Kwesi Pratt Jnr

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has registered strong opposition to the recent decision made by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to potentially deploy a "standby force" to Niger if the military junta refuses to step down and reinstate the ousted President.

The military takeover of power in Niger last month prompted ECOWAS to issue a stern warning about potential military intervention should the junta fail to restore democratic governance.

However, Kwesi Pratt, a well-respected journalist has raised serious concerns about the consequences of such move.

Speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Mr Pratt vehemently argued against the deployment of troops, stating that “it could escalate into a larger conflict within the West African sub-region.”

He pointed to the ongoing threat of Islamic insurgency that has plagued several West African countries and highlighted that intervening militarily in Niger could inadvertently embolden the insurgent groups.

"In effect, if we fight against the soldiers who are already engaged in combating these Islamic insurgents, what impact will it have on the status of Islamic insurgency in our sub-region?” he asked.

He added, “It means we are inadvertently strengthening the terrorists."

The journalist's concerns were not limited to the immediate security implications.

He also drew attention to the strategic positioning of Niger in the global context.

He noted that the United States maintains its second largest drone base in the country, implying that any military action in Niger could have far-reaching consequences not just for the West African sub-region but also on a global scale.

"What are the potential consequences of having the second largest drone base in the world there?

“We must carefully consider the ripple effects before making any rash decisions; there is no wisdom in this fight.”

Mr Pratt added that pursuing military intervention lacked strategic wisdom.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

