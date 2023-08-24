Adonko supports La Abese Adonten Homowo Festival with cash, drinks

Adonko Company Ltd., as part of it's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), has headlined the celebration of the 2023 Homowo Festival in La Abese Adonten, in the Greater Accra Region.

At a colourful durbar, attended by thousands of people from far and near on Wednesday, August 23rd, the La Adonten Mantse, His Royal Divisional Highness, Nii Kwade Okropong I, popularly known as Nii Abese, engaged his people as part of the celebration of the Homowo Festival.

The people of La Abese Adonten at the durbar came together to display their rich culture, history, and heritage.

Representing Adonko Company Ltd. at the beautiful celebration, Event Management Consultant par excellence, Lady Pat, presented an undisclosed amount of money in an envelope to Nii Kwade Okropong I.

Lady Pat

She extended the greetings of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, Group Chairman of Angel Group of Companies to Nii Kwade Okropong I, and the people of La Abese Adonten, while wishing them a Happy Homowo Festival Celebration.

In addition to the cash support, Adonko Company Ltd. also presented some drinks from their recently launched ADONKO SOFT DRINKS, such as Angel Cola, Angel Orange, Angele Peach, Angle Apple and Angel Cocktail, to make the celebration more exciting.

Speaking after receiving the cash support, the La Adonten Mantse, Nii Kwade Okropong I expressed appreciation to Adonko Company Ltd. and Dr. Kwaku Oteng for what he described as a kind gesture.

“We really appreciate your support for this memorable Homowo Festival. We thank Adonko so much,” the La Adonten Mantse added.

Delivering the Keynote Address at the durbar on the theme "THE RE-EMERGENCE OF ABESE ADONTEN: Our History, Our Heritage," Mr. John Mensah Anang, who is the Stool Secretary of La Abese Adonten, indicated that the journey of re-emergence symbolises a resurgence, not only to their war band's leadership, but also the revival of their traditions, values, and the unbreakable bond that unites the people as a community.

He said the history of La Abese Adonten is a tapestry woven from the threads of courage, resilience, and unity, adding that La Abese Adonten has always stood as the head of their war band, a guiding force in times of conflict, and a symbol of unyielding strength.

"Our heritage is a treasure trove of wisdom, a repository of customs passed down through generations. The customs, rituals, and practices that define us are not relics of the past, but living embodiments of our identity,” Mr. Anang said.

He further indicated that as they celebrate the resurgence of La Abese Adonten, they also celebrate the rebirth of their cultural inheritance, a vibrant thread that connects the people to those who came before them, and paves the way for those who will follow.

The Stool Secretary also stressed that the re-emergence of La Abese Adonten serves as a reminder that the threads of their past are tightly interwoven with the fabric of their present.

“It is our duty to carry this tapestry forward, to honour the sacrifices of our forebears, and to impart the lessons of our journey to the generations yet to come,” Mr. Anang charged the people.

He also urged the people to be united in La Abese Adonten, and embrace the re-emergence with open hearts and minds.

“As we stand united in Abese, let us embrace this re-emergence with open hearts and minds. Let us rededicate ourselves to the principles that define us - strength, unity, and the unbreakable bond that binds us as an illuminating community,” Mr. John Mensah Anang added.