No law in Ghana designates BoG as a security zone; Police cannot prevent Minority’s protest - Mahama Ayariga

Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has stressed that the argument made by the Ghana Police Service will not stop the Minority in Parliament from marching to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to demand Dr. Ernest Addison's dismissal.

This follows a statement from the Police on Wednesday, August 23, acknowledging receipt of the Minority’s letter about the impending protest at the BoG head office in Accra next month.

The Police in its release said following a security assessment the routes the Minority has selected may endanger public order and public safety among others.

As a result, the Police requested the organisers to relocate the routes and destination of picketing in the interest of public order, public safety and running of essential services.

Speaking to Adom FM in an interview on Thursday, Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga rejected the claims by the Police, insisting that there is no law in the country that marks the Bank of Ghana as a security zone.

According to him, the Minority will not allow the Police to stop the impending protest on September 7.

“There is no law designating the Bank of Ghana as a security zone. The argument of the police is untenable. If we can’t go to the Bank of Ghana then there is no use carrying out the demonstration.

“The police cannot prevent us from going to the Bank of Ghana to present our petition. It is our constitutional right,” Mahama Ayariga said.

The impending September 7 protest by the Minority is being organised to demand the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies.

The Minority insists that after supervising a GHS60.8 billion loss at the Central Bank and unlawfully printing cash for the government, Dr. Addison must vacate office.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

