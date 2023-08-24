Don’t buy vehicles as if you are buying tomatoes; do due diligence first – EOCO boss advises Ghanaians

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP. Maame Yaa Tiwaah Addo-Danquah has emphasised the resolve of her office to clamp down on car jackers in the country.

EOCO in the past months has been working with the FBI to go after stolen imported vehicles as part of a joint investigation to deal with crime.

Car dealers and garage operators have not been happy with the joint operation and have on many occasions raised concerns about harassment.

Addressing the issue during a media engagement on Wednesday, August 24, COP. Maame Yaa Tiwaah Addo-Danquah assured that the operation to clamp down on stolen vehicles in collaboration with the FBI is being done in accordance with the law.

She stressed that the issue of imported stolen vehicles is a major concern as she urged Ghanaians to do due diligence before purchasing any vehicle.

“There are instances you meet people and they will say I met somebody at the port and I bought the vehicle from the person. I don’t have the person’s telephone number, I don’t know his name. At least you need to do due diligence before you buy any vehicle. Those that we have frozen we even put them on our websites. Don’t buy vehicles as if you are buying tomatoes,” the EOCO Executive Director advised.

COP. Maame Yaa Tiwaah Addo-Danquah continued, “You just meet somebody on the road and you say you bought a vehicle from that person. At least you need to know where you are buying the vehicle from, and who imported that vehicle, at least ask for certain information about how the person even acquired the vehicle. If the person is the owner, the person should be able to give you some information to prove that he is the owner of that vehicle.”

In the joint operation of EOCO and the FBI, vehicles suspected to be stolen are investigated for owners to provide evidence to genuine ownership.

If they are able to provide the necessary papers, EOCO is happy to release the cars, EOCO boss noted.