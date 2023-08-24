NPP primaries: Polls without my name as part of top five not credible – Kojo Poku

24.08.2023 LISTEN

A flagbearer aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kojo Nsafoah Poku, has discredited political polls about the ten presidential aspirants of the party.

Kojo Poku raised concerns about polls in which his name has never been included in the top five list.

During an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr Poku asserted that polls that do not include his name as part of the top five to be elected as the party’s presidential candidate are not credible.

Mr Poku stated that the real poll will be conducted after the party’s special delegates’ conference, which will take place across the country on August 26.

According to him, the various polls are nowhere near a reflection of what’s on the ground, adding that the polls are a figment of people’s imagination.

“The people who conduct the polls do not vote, and unfortunately they talk to people who do not vote, so those polls must be completely ignored. The polls that matter are what the results will be on the evening of Saturday. People who have been sitting on radio and TV, doing all these political analyses as if they know what they are talking about, let’s see what will happen on Saturday. Saturday will go to show if they know what they are talking about, or if they are just talking without any ground research. When all is said and done, we will tell delegates what we want to do for them. Saturday is the poll that matters.”

“These polls are nowhere near any reflection of what’s on the ground. These polls are people’s imagination. I don’t know of any scientific data that has been gathered. If you go around gathering data from the people who are voting and my name doesn’t come up, you have not done any poll. I don’t think those polls are credible.”

He expressed confidence in being part of the top five to contest the presidential slot in the super delegates’ conference in November.

“My chances are 99%, but the only 1% is the fear of the delegates factor. I’m very confident I have done the work I’m supposed to do, the rest of the work is up to the delegates to do their work. The messaging, travelling, engaging, I have done well.”

He assured to do politics differently if voted as the party’s flagbearer and eventually a president.

The top five who have come out strongly and are likely to be tipped include: Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, former Minister of Trade, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Energy Minister Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, and former general secretary of NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

