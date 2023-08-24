Residents take Newmont to task over Hwidiem-Kenyase road project

The delay in completing the main Hwidiem-Kenyase road project continues to raise eyebrows among residents of the two Ahafo towns, and other road users alike, owing to the health implications and the socio-economic impact of the current state of the road has on the people.

The situation has generated uneasy calm among residents of Hwidiem and Kenyase, on one side, and Newmont Ghana Gold Limited (NGGL), the financiers of the project, on the other side, with the residents asking the mining giant to fulfil its part of the bargain by paying the contractor to complete the project.

At the moment, the contractor for the project, Kofi Job Construction Company, has abandoned work and left site due to funding challenges.

Background

In July 2022, Newmont reached an agreement with the government, through the Ministry of Roads and Highways, towards the construction of the 8.2-kilometer stretch which connects towns such as Kenyase, Tepa Acherensua and Hwidiem.

Newmont agreed to foot the full cost of the project, which was estimated at GHC 70.3 million at the time, but this was later revised to the cedi equivalent of $9.1million (GHC94.3 million) following some concerns raised by the contractor and the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) over the scope of work.

Additional funding

Meanwhile, the Ghana Highway Authority says additional funding would be required to complete the project.

The GHA contends that even though the contractor had been paid GHC 94.3 million, “some of the payments covered items that were not adequately provided for in the contract such as exchange rate losses and the cost of rock fill.”

“Currently the works are not complete. The outstanding works include the length of road of 2.9km and access roads totaling 1.830km. The cost to complete is estimated at GHC 35,574,346.46. The amount includes an estimated amount of GHC 13,940,849.81 for exchange rate losses,” Christian Nti, the Chief Executive of GHA," said in a letter to Newmont.

For now, the challenge remains whether or not Newmont would be willing to commit additional funding to the project, which still remains uncompleted and abandoned for several months.

Newmont contends that the additional funding being demanded is not supported by the scope of work and related cost agreed between all parties in the deal.

“Several meetings have been held with the GHA and Kofi Job Construction for an amicable resolution and resumption of work, but these have proved futile. The abandoned project is causing dust pollution, safety concerns, and other challenges for communities along the road corridor,” Newmont said in a recent publication in response to some agitations by some aggrieved community members over the delay in completing the project.

The multi-national mining company is worried that the continuous delay in the execution of the project by the contractor has resulted in several community agitations against the company, “often putting the company’s employees and assets at risk, which creates an unfavourable and sometimes hostile working environment for NGGL.”