It’s puzzling Osafo Maafo would confront the church about corruption when he’s in gov’t to fight it – Rev Opuni

Former General Secretary of the Ghana Christian Council, Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, has criticised Senior Presidential Advisor Yaw Osafo Maafo for his comments on corruption and illegal small-scale mining in the country.

Osafo Maafo had admonished the church for not doing enough to address these issues, despite over 70 percent of Ghanaians identifying as Christians.

In an interview on Class91.3FM's 12Live, Rev Dr Opuni Frimpong expressed his skepticism towards Osafo Maafo's comments.

He highlighted the irony of a politician who holds a direct advisory role to the president and is, therefore, in a strong position to combat corruption, questioning the church's role in addressing the issue.

Rev Dr Opuni Frimpong noted that politicians often benefit directly from corrupt practices and found it puzzling that Osafo Maafo would shift the responsibility to the church.

Rev Dr Opuni Frimpong stated, "If these remarks had come from a pastor, a preacher, I would have been fine but that message coming from somebody who has the ears of the president, who is advisor to the president, who sits in cabinet and has been in government, who campaigned with the president and promised Ghanaians that they will come to power to protect the national purse, if he comes back to me, the church, and innocent church people and ask those questions, they are questions that must be answered by him not the church.”

He further emphasized that the fight against corruption should ideally come from three major sources: state institutions, the government itself, and the church.

However, he underscored that state institutions need to fulfill their designated roles more effectively in order to combat corruption.

Rev Dr Opuni Frimpong added, "While I acknowledge the role of the church in fighting corruption, the primary responsibility lies with the government and state institutions."

Rev Dr Opuni Frimpong condemned Osafo Maafo's remarks as sounding like a political soundbite and urged for meaningful action from those in positions of power to combat corruption in Ghana.

He emphasised that rather than questioning the church, Osafo Maafo should address these concerns from within the government where he holds a position to make a tangible impact on the issue.

