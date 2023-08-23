Addison must go demo: Change your route in the interest of public order – Police tell Minority

The Police administration has asked the Minority Caucus to change their routes for their demonstration against Bank of Ghana Governor Ernest Addison on 5 September 2023.

In a meeting with the law enforcement agency in Accra on 23 August 2023, the organisers gave the proposed route for the protest as follows: from the frontage of Parliament House, through Osu cemetery traffic light, Ministry of Finance, High Court Complex, Kinbu-Makola-Rawlings Park-Opera Square-Bank of Ghana

The Police said they are ready to provide the demonstrators with security but following security assessment, their selected routes may endanger public order and public safety among others and has, therefore, requested the organisers to relocate the routes and destination of picketing in the interest of public order, public safety and running of essential services.

The Police said it is waiting to hear from the organisers to enable them provide them the necessary security during the protest.

The purpose of this protest is to express their revulsion at the illegal printing of money (about GHS80 billion) between 2021 and 2022 by the BoG for the NPP government which led to a hyperinflation rate of 54.1 per cent in December 2022.

Source: Classfmonline.com