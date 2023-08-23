ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Scientists call for investment in climate change and health nexus research in Africa

By Lenah Bosibori
Climate Scientists call for investment in climate change and health nexus research in Africa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Scientists have called on more investment for research to help solve the serious problems climate change is having on people's health.

Speaking during a webinar on prioritizing Health in Climate Change Action in Africa jointly organized by the African Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP), London School of Tropical Medicine, the Amref, Jeni Miller, the Executive Director Global Climate and Health Alliance said climate change is a very complex problem happening and it is having a very serious impact on people's health.

"Climate change is a very complex problem, more research is needed, there is evidence to take action on climate change and health but we are still experiencing some gaps," said Miller.

Miller added that there are many gaps in the evidence needed to properly support public health planning and community resilience to be prepared and warned about heat waves and extreme weather events.

Dr Bernard Onyango, Senior Research and Policy Analyst and BUILD Project Population, Environment and Development (PED) Director said it is important to note that the impacts of climate change on health are both directly and indirectly.

"We are interested in ensuring that health is prioritized within the climate change action," said Dr Onyango who is also one of project directors at the African Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP).

To allays fears on capacity, Dr Onyango said USAID-funded BUILD, which is a five year project aims to empower actors in the climate space on integrated family planning, reproductive health and population environment and Development action.

"This BUILD project is really focusing on building political commitments towards reproductive, family planning and also exploring intersections between sexual reproductive health rights and climate change," added Dr Onyango.

"We also have the planetary health project which is providing evidence to the policy projections on climate change and health in Kenya supported by the children investment fund," added Dr Onyango.

He lauded the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) which centred health as a major issue.

"For Africa, all across the sectors such as water scarcity, food production impacts on health, city development and infrastructure show increasing adverse impacts that are attributed to climate change," added Onyango.

Onyango reiterated the importance of always keeping our eyes on all pathways which are mediated through environmental conditions,social infrastructure and also the public health system capability.

Zakari Ali, a post-doctoral research fellow London School of Hygiene and Tropical medicine MRC Unit The Gambia said there is a lot of data in Africa that people are sitting on which needs to support Africa’s climate advocacy.

"We have started setting up a Centre for climate and health for Africa in climate change. Our aim is to feed in with local African data and are thus inviting African Researchers across Africa institutions to contribute data on how climate change affects health," said Ali.

More from Climate
ModernGhana Links
Health sector fights for space in climate change discussions
23.08.2023 | Climate
Recognizing the Contributions of Migrants and Diasporas to Climate Action: Migrants4Climate Award 2023
08.08.2023 | Climate
Forced to flee or too poor to leave: how climate change affects refugees
20.06.2023 | Climate
Top Stories

23 minutes ago

Im not lobbying Bawumia for Running Mate —Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu I’m not lobbying Bawumia for Running Mate —Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

42 minutes ago

Dont blame free SHS policy for student failure; blame primary school structure — Professor Stephen Adei Don’t blame free SHS policy for student failure; blame primary school structure ...

55 minutes ago

Fetish Priest commits suicide over sex at Ejisu-Juaben Fetish Priest commits suicide over sex at Ejisu-Juaben

55 minutes ago

Its puzzling Osafo Maafo would confront the church about corruption when hes in govt to fight it – Rev Opuni It’s puzzling Osafo Maafo would confront the church about corruption when he’s i...

55 minutes ago

Addison must go demo: Change your route in the interest of public order – Police tell Minority Addison must go demo: Change your route in the interest of public order – Police...

55 minutes ago

Bawumias team rubbishes claims of stockpiling cash to buy NPP delegates Bawumia’s team rubbishes claims of stockpiling cash to buy NPP delegates

55 minutes ago

How can the number one producer of gold in Africa not able to finance Free SHS – Adu Sarkodie quizzes How can the number one producer of gold in Africa not able to finance Free SHS –...

55 minutes ago

Wa defilement case: Four more girls confirmed to have suffered distressing abuses Wa defilement case: Four more girls confirmed to have suffered distressing abuse...

3 hours ago

Screenshot via Azovsouth from X Wagner chief Prigozhin listed as passenger on plane which crashed in Russia

4 hours ago

Indian spacecraft makes history after landing on Moons south pole Indian spacecraft makes history after landing on Moon’s south pole

Just in....
body-container-line