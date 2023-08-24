My coach and grandmother aborted my twins for Black queens call up — Memunatu Suleman

24.08.2023 LISTEN

Former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Suleman has revealed that her grandmother and Head Coach conspired and aborted her pregnancy with twins in 1999 for a spot in the black queen’s squad.

Speaking with Ohene Nana on Accra-based Original FM 91.9, the former shot-stopper narrated her ordeal in an interview when asked if she had a child.

In her explanations, the now-homeless former national star said she got pregnant just when she was preparing for a major tournament and was coerced to terminate the pregnancy just so she could keep the poles for Ghana.

“My grandmother and my Head coach then took me to a man who removed the twin babies, and I was naive,” she sobbed.

Memunatu Suleman until her recent predicament, was the goalkeeper’s trainer for the Black Maidens of Ghana.

