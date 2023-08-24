ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.08.2023 Headlines

My coach and grandmother aborted my twins for Black queens call up — Memunatu Suleman

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
My coach and grandmother aborted my twins for Black queens call up — Memunatu Suleman
24.08.2023 LISTEN

Former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Suleman has revealed that her grandmother and Head Coach conspired and aborted her pregnancy with twins in 1999 for a spot in the black queen’s squad.

Speaking with Ohene Nana on Accra-based Original FM 91.9, the former shot-stopper narrated her ordeal in an interview when asked if she had a child.

In her explanations, the now-homeless former national star said she got pregnant just when she was preparing for a major tournament and was coerced to terminate the pregnancy just so she could keep the poles for Ghana.

“My grandmother and my Head coach then took me to a man who removed the twin babies, and I was naive,” she sobbed.

Memunatu Suleman until her recent predicament, was the goalkeeper’s trainer for the Black Maidens of Ghana.

Watch Full Video Here:

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Don’t buy vehicles as if you are buying tomatoes; do due diligence first – EOCO boss advises Ghanaians
24.08.2023 | Headlines
2024 election will be about the economy, the interest of the youth – Dr. Kwabena Duffuor
24.08.2023 | Headlines
'You turned what corner, and what did you find there' — Duffuor quizzes Ofori-Atta
24.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

The body of the man 40-year-old man falls to death on street at Ejisu-Tikrom

2 hours ago

File photo "We advised our daughter to ditch 'killer' fetish priest" — Family

3 hours ago

AFP - PHILL MAGAKOE Brics club invites six new members in bid to reshape global order

3 hours ago

Some 50 heads of state and government attended the summit. By Marco Longari AFP BRICS announces 'historic' admission of six new members

3 hours ago

Kremlin silent on reported death of Wagner boss Prigozhin in plane crash Kremlin silent on reported death of Wagner boss Prigozhin in plane crash

3 hours ago

2024 election will be about the economy, the interest of the youth – Dr. Kwabena Duffuor 2024 election will be about the economy, the interest of the youth – Dr. Kwabena...

3 hours ago

NDC is the best govt since independence; I will campaign for Mahama to bring us to power — Duffuor pledges NDC is the best gov’t since independence; I will campaign for Mahama to bring us...

3 hours ago

Electing Bawumia as flagbearer will rubbish NDC's propaganda tagging NPP as an Akan party — Nana Akomeah Electing Bawumia as flagbearer will rubbish NDC's propaganda tagging NPP as an A...

3 hours ago

Amidu could've conducted himself better when given the opportunity under Akufo-Addo administration—Boakye Agyarko Amidu could've conducted himself better when given the opportunity under Akufo-A...

3 hours ago

I will accept the offer if Mahama considers me as running mate—Kojo Bonsu I will accept the offer if Mahama considers me as running mate—Kojo Bonsu

Just in....
body-container-line