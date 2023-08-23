ModernGhana logo
Fetish Priest commits suicide over sex at Ejisu-Juaben

A 55-year-old fetish priest has allegedly shot himself dead, few minutes after he shot his longtime girlfriend.

Akwasi Antwi, now deceased, used a single barrel long gun, to shoot Ama Attaa, his girlfriend, at close range, on Saturday evening around 9:30pm.

The fetish priest after shooting Ama Attaa, realized that his life was in danger and decided to kill himself in a nearby bush, where he had taken refuge.

Ama Attaa, who, surprisingly, survived the gunshot incident, is reported to be responding to treatment in a medical facility in the Ashanti Region.

The weird and shocking incident is said to have happened at Ejisu-Juaben in the Ashanti Region, and it attracted scores of curious people to the scene.

Eyewitness reports indicated that Antwi and Ama Attaa have been dating for some time now but their relationship suffered problems in recent times.

According to reports, Antwi had been complaining that Ama Attaa had been denying him sex so he suspected that she was cheating.

On that fateful day, the fetish priest was said to be in possession of a single barrel long gun and stormed Ama Attaa's house in the evening around 9:30pm.

Ama Attaa, reportedly, warned Antwi not to visit her house with a gun again and this degenerated into an argument. Antwi left the scene and returned a few minutes later and accused Ama Attaa of cheating. He then shot Ama Attaa in the rib area and left the scene.

The sound of the gunshot attracted people to the scene, who raced after the fetish priest, with the aim of snatching the gun from him.

Antwi, sensing danger, then took to his heels and allegedly shot himself in the bush.

The body has since been deposited in a morgue.

-DGN online

