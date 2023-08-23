How can the number one producer of gold in Africa not able to finance Free SHS – Adu Sarkodie quizzes

23.08.2023 LISTEN

Lecturer and economist at the University of Ghana Economics Department, Dr Adu Owusu Sarkodie cannot fathom why Ghana is touted as the number one gold producer in Africa but struggles to raise funds to finance a flagship policy.

Propagating the need to seek financing from elsewhere, Dr Adu-Sarkodie maintained that government ought to face the problems associated with the free Senior High School programme, rather than run away from it.

There have been numerous calls from civil society groups and educationists to review the Free SHS policy, but government is yet to heed such calls.

Speaking on TV3's National Level Dialogue on Free SHS, Dr Adu-Sarkodie outlined alternative sources of funding for the flagship programme.

According to the economist, there was the need to explore the country's extractive sector.

“Ghana is the number one producer of Gold in Africa. Last year we produced 6.6billion dollars of gold. Just one year, Ghana is number one. how can the number one gold producer in Africa not be able to find money to finance Free SHS.

“Oil: We produce oil amounting to 4.2billion dollars in one year. Put the two together we're talking about 12billion dollars. Use the exchange rate and do the math. How can't we finance Free SHS with our extractive sector. Botswana is doing it, Saudi Arabia has done, Norway has done it. All of them are oil rich countries…” he posited.

“The value of Botswana's extractive sector is 60 percent that of Ghana's. So, if someone who has 60 percent is doing free education up to tertiary, how much more you that is the number one gold producer in Africa; producing 6.6billion dollars of gold and 4.2billion dollars of crude oil, and you're telling me you cannot find money to finance Free SHS,” Dr Adu-Sarkodie further fumed.

The National Level Dialogue was on the theme – "Free SHS In Perspective: Problems, Progress and Prospects."

-3news.com