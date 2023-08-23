ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
23.08.2023 Social News

How can the number one producer of gold in Africa not able to finance Free SHS – Adu Sarkodie quizzes

How can the number one producer of gold in Africa not able to finance Free SHS – Adu Sarkodie quizzes
23.08.2023 LISTEN

Lecturer and economist at the University of Ghana Economics Department, Dr Adu Owusu Sarkodie cannot fathom why Ghana is touted as the number one gold producer in Africa but struggles to raise funds to finance a flagship policy.

Propagating the need to seek financing from elsewhere, Dr Adu-Sarkodie maintained that government ought to face the problems associated with the free Senior High School programme, rather than run away from it.

There have been numerous calls from civil society groups and educationists to review the Free SHS policy, but government is yet to heed such calls.

Speaking on TV3's National Level Dialogue on Free SHS, Dr Adu-Sarkodie outlined alternative sources of funding for the flagship programme.

According to the economist, there was the need to explore the country's extractive sector.

“Ghana is the number one producer of Gold in Africa. Last year we produced 6.6billion dollars of gold. Just one year, Ghana is number one. how can the number one gold producer in Africa not be able to find money to finance Free SHS.

“Oil: We produce oil amounting to 4.2billion dollars in one year. Put the two together we're talking about 12billion dollars. Use the exchange rate and do the math. How can't we finance Free SHS with our extractive sector. Botswana is doing it, Saudi Arabia has done, Norway has done it. All of them are oil rich countries…” he posited.

“The value of Botswana's extractive sector is 60 percent that of Ghana's. So, if someone who has 60 percent is doing free education up to tertiary, how much more you that is the number one gold producer in Africa; producing 6.6billion dollars of gold and 4.2billion dollars of crude oil, and you're telling me you cannot find money to finance Free SHS,” Dr Adu-Sarkodie further fumed.

The National Level Dialogue was on the theme – "Free SHS In Perspective: Problems, Progress and Prospects."

-3news.com

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Addison must go demo: Change your route in the interest of public order – Police tell Minority
23.08.2023 | Social News
Fetish Priest commits suicide over sex at Ejisu-Juaben
23.08.2023 | Social News
Wa defilement case: Four more girls confirmed to have suffered distressing abuses
23.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

36 minutes ago

Im not lobbying Bawumia for Running Mate —Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu I’m not lobbying Bawumia for Running Mate —Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

55 minutes ago

Dont blame free SHS policy for student failure; blame primary school structure — Professor Stephen Adei Don’t blame free SHS policy for student failure; blame primary school structure ...

1 hour ago

Fetish Priest commits suicide over sex at Ejisu-Juaben Fetish Priest commits suicide over sex at Ejisu-Juaben

1 hour ago

Its puzzling Osafo Maafo would confront the church about corruption when hes in govt to fight it – Rev Opuni It’s puzzling Osafo Maafo would confront the church about corruption when he’s i...

1 hour ago

Addison must go demo: Change your route in the interest of public order – Police tell Minority Addison must go demo: Change your route in the interest of public order – Police...

1 hour ago

Bawumias team rubbishes claims of stockpiling cash to buy NPP delegates Bawumia’s team rubbishes claims of stockpiling cash to buy NPP delegates

1 hour ago

How can the number one producer of gold in Africa not able to finance Free SHS – Adu Sarkodie quizzes How can the number one producer of gold in Africa not able to finance Free SHS –...

1 hour ago

Wa defilement case: Four more girls confirmed to have suffered distressing abuses Wa defilement case: Four more girls confirmed to have suffered distressing abuse...

3 hours ago

Screenshot via Azovsouth from X Wagner chief Prigozhin listed as passenger on plane which crashed in Russia

4 hours ago

Indian spacecraft makes history after landing on Moons south pole Indian spacecraft makes history after landing on Moon’s south pole

Just in....
body-container-line