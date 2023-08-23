Wa defilement case: Four more girls confirmed to have suffered distressing abuses

Four more children have been confirmed to have suffered multiple sexual penetrations in the ongoing defilement case involving a 35-year-old who is standing trial at the Wa circuit court in the Upper West Region.

A medical officer at the Wa Municipal Hospital, Dr. Alhassan Mohammed Mubarik gave the confirmation when he was called to testify before the court presided over by His Honour Jonathan Avogo.

He said all the victims have lost their hymens, bringing the number of confirmed children with similar predicaments in the case to eight.

The accused, Rashid Ahmed, popularly known as Anaata again denied carnal knowledge of the victims who earlier blamed him in their testimonies before the court for defiling and attempting to defile them.

Ahmed Rashid is standing trial at the Wa Circuit Court on eighteen counts of defilement and attempted defilement involving twelve children between the ages of nine and fifteen.

Today's trial was adjourned till August 29, but the alleged paedophile is expected in the court on Friday, August 25 to cross-examine a police investigator who is anticipated to testify in court on different counts.

