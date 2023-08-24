ModernGhana logo
I don’t believe in the winner takes all politics; I would appoint ministers from opposition parties—Boakye Agyarko

An aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko has said if given the mandate his government will do the will of the people.

According to Mr. Agyarko, he would approach governance differently.

In an interview with Adom FM's Dwaso Nsem Show, he said politics in which the winner takes everything impedes democratic participation.

He noted that the selection of Ministers from opposition parties will be based only on experience and ability.

Admitting that the decision will be a tough one, he indicated there will be a dialogue and consultation with his party’s leadership.

“I will appoint ministers from the opposition party with consultation and dialogue with my party’s leadership. Leadership is convincing people to go with certain decisions. It’s very tough being a leader but you don’t have to give up.

“When people oppose you there may be darker secrets that can be discovered through dialogue. With that, you’ll arrive at your destination,” Boakye Agyarko stated.

The former Minister of Energy said Ghana deserves a leader who has solutions to tackle the biggest enemy, poverty.

He reiterated that the NPP as a party needs a grassroots person and unifier to help the members heal and resolve all issues.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
