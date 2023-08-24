Fourth Estate’s claim of Parliament granting a hotel $4 million 1D1F factory tax exemption false — Finance Committee

Kwaku Kwarteng, chairman of Parliament's Finance Committee

The Finance Committee of Parliament has refuted a report by ‘The Fourth Estate’ that a hotel project was wrongly granted tax exemptions under the government's One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) initiative.

In a statement released on Wednesday, August 23, Finance Committee Chairman Kwaku Kwarteng said allegations in some media reports that Parliament approved a $4 million tax break for a hotel to be considered a 1D1F factory were "false."

"Nowhere in the Minister for Finance's memorandum to Parliament was there any reference to the one-district-one-factory initiative," Mr. Kwarteng wrote.

He provided documentation showing the tax exemption request was for a "strategic investor" under the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act and not related to 1D1F.

The said report had made references to 1D1F in the Finance Committee's report as evidence exemptions were improperly granted.

But the Obuasi lawmaker described those references as "unnecessary and erroneous" and unrelated to the basis for approving the tax waiver.

"It is evident from all the records that the Ministry of Finance's request for a tax waiver of US$6,389,428 was in favour of Mac4 Ltd as a strategic investor under the GIPC Act, 2013, and the approval of a reduced figure of US$3,919,628 by Parliament (upon the recommendation of the Finance Committee) was also in accordance with same," he wrote.

The MP called for the "inaccurate publications" to be disregarded and the record set straight.

The Fourth Estate reported that in December 2022, Parliament granted a US$4 million tax waiver under the One District (1D1F), One Factory programme to 4-Mac Limited, a company that is building a hotel at Airport Residential in Accra.

The waiver is to cover import bills and other import-related taxes of the company. The company also received a five-year tax holiday.

The parliamentary approval is said to have followed a request from the Ministry of Finance dated July 25, 2022.

It further noted that the ministry initially sought approval for almost US$6.4 million in import tax relief for the construction of the four-star, Le Meridien hotel.