Amidu could've conducted himself better when given the opportunity under Akufo-Addo administration—Boakye Agyarko

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, has said the former Special Prosecutor Mr Martin Amidu could have been a great asset to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Mr. Agyarko, it is rather unfortunate Mr Martin Amidu turned out to be counterproductive.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, he noted that such actions deter the ruling party from appointing members of the opposition party to positions of authority.

“There was some commotion during his tenure, and I believe there were better alternatives to address his grievances," Boakye Kyeremanten Agyarko stated.

He continued by asserting that such incidence will not deter him from adopting a more inclusive approach in government when elected president.

“I intend to foster a different environment where stakeholders, irrespective of their party affiliations, are welcomed on board. This, I believe, is a cornerstone of a thriving democracy.”

The NPP has slated November 4 for the flagbearer elections.

However, a super delegate conference would be held on August 26 to reduce the number of contenders to five.

