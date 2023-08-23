First Lady urges queen mothers to be ambassadors for gender equality

23.08.2023 LISTEN

The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has called on Queen Mothers to be advocates for gender equality.

She said at an event to celebrate the Homowo season with Ga Queen Mothers and discuss issues relevant to the well-being of women and girls.

The First Lady briefed the Queen Mothers on an Organization of African First Ladies for Development continental campaign with the theme "WeAreEqual," which brings together African First Ladies, partners, and allies to advance gender equity and close the gender gap across the continent.

She urged the Queen mothers to use their influence and voices to help curb the barriers that hold women and girls back and advocate for the health, education and financial independence of girls and women, to drive social and economic progress and build a more equal and equitable world.

“We need your support. Join the #WeAreEqual campaign and add your voice to the movement. Use your platform to raise awareness about the power of gender equity and call on our leaders to take action. Together, we can create a future where gender equity is not only a goal but a lived reality for everyone”, the First Lady appealed to the Queen Mothers.

The Second Lady Samira Bawumia commended the Queen Mothers for their positive contribution to their communities and encouraged them to continue to inspire women and girls.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Dr. Afisah Zakariah also took the opportunity to brief the Queen mothers on her Ministry’s strategies to bridge the gender gap, towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Agenda.

Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs, thanked the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo for her outstanding contributions toward the fight for gender equality, peace and stability in the country and expressed his Ministry’s support for all Queen Mothers and encouraged them to promote unity and peace in their communities.

The Spokesperson for the Queen Mothers Manye Amponsah Dokua III thanked the First Lady for her continued support for Ghanaian women and children and pledged the support of her members for the campaign on gender equality.

The event was attended by Queen mothers, ministers, female Municipal and District Chief Executives, Members of Parliament and some Chief Executive Officers in the Greater Accra Region.