ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
23.08.2023 Social News

First Lady urges queen mothers to be ambassadors for gender equality

First Lady urges queen mothers to be ambassadors for gender equality
23.08.2023 LISTEN

The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has called on Queen Mothers to be advocates for gender equality.

She said at an event to celebrate the Homowo season with Ga Queen Mothers and discuss issues relevant to the well-being of women and girls.

The First Lady briefed the Queen Mothers on an Organization of African First Ladies for Development continental campaign with the theme "WeAreEqual," which brings together African First Ladies, partners, and allies to advance gender equity and close the gender gap across the continent.

She urged the Queen mothers to use their influence and voices to help curb the barriers that hold women and girls back and advocate for the health, education and financial independence of girls and women, to drive social and economic progress and build a more equal and equitable world.

“We need your support. Join the #WeAreEqual campaign and add your voice to the movement. Use your platform to raise awareness about the power of gender equity and call on our leaders to take action. Together, we can create a future where gender equity is not only a goal but a lived reality for everyone”, the First Lady appealed to the Queen Mothers.

The Second Lady Samira Bawumia commended the Queen Mothers for their positive contribution to their communities and encouraged them to continue to inspire women and girls.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Dr. Afisah Zakariah also took the opportunity to brief the Queen mothers on her Ministry’s strategies to bridge the gender gap, towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Agenda.

Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs, thanked the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo for her outstanding contributions toward the fight for gender equality, peace and stability in the country and expressed his Ministry’s support for all Queen Mothers and encouraged them to promote unity and peace in their communities.

The Spokesperson for the Queen Mothers Manye Amponsah Dokua III thanked the First Lady for her continued support for Ghanaian women and children and pledged the support of her members for the campaign on gender equality.

The event was attended by Queen mothers, ministers, female Municipal and District Chief Executives, Members of Parliament and some Chief Executive Officers in the Greater Accra Region.

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Residents take Newmont to task over Hwidiem-Kenyase road project
24.08.2023 | Social News
Addison must go demo: Change your route in the interest of public order – Police tell Minority
23.08.2023 | Social News
Fetish Priest commits suicide over sex at Ejisu-Juaben
23.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

4 minutes ago

We cant keep our power plants on if payments aren't consistent – IPPs threaten We can’t keep our power plants on if payments aren't consistent – IPPs threaten

4 minutes ago

NPP primaries: Centralised polls would still have been preferred – Subin MP NPP primaries: Centralised polls would still have been preferred – Subin MP

2 hours ago

Im not lobbying Bawumia for Running Mate —Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu I’m not lobbying Bawumia for Running Mate —Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

2 hours ago

Dont blame free SHS policy for student failure; blame primary school structure — Professor Stephen Adei Don’t blame free SHS policy for student failure; blame primary school structure ...

2 hours ago

Fetish Priest commits suicide over sex at Ejisu-Juaben Fetish Priest commits suicide over sex at Ejisu-Juaben

2 hours ago

Its puzzling Osafo Maafo would confront the church about corruption when hes in govt to fight it – Rev Opuni It’s puzzling Osafo Maafo would confront the church about corruption when he’s i...

2 hours ago

Addison must go demo: Change your route in the interest of public order – Police tell Minority Addison must go demo: Change your route in the interest of public order – Police...

2 hours ago

Bawumias team rubbishes claims of stockpiling cash to buy NPP delegates Bawumia’s team rubbishes claims of stockpiling cash to buy NPP delegates

2 hours ago

How can the number one producer of gold in Africa not able to finance Free SHS – Adu Sarkodie quizzes How can the number one producer of gold in Africa not able to finance Free SHS –...

2 hours ago

Wa defilement case: Four more girls confirmed to have suffered distressing abuses Wa defilement case: Four more girls confirmed to have suffered distressing abuse...

Just in....
body-container-line