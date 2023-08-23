ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
23.08.2023 Education

Don’t blame free SHS policy for student failure; blame primary school structure — Professor Stephen Adei

Dont blame free SHS policy for student failure; blame primary school structure — Professor Stephen Adei
23.08.2023 LISTEN

Professor Stephen Adei, former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has said there is nothing wrong with the free Senior High School (SHS) Programme.

He noted that statistics support the claim that Free SHS is a good policy.

Speaking in an interview on TV3, he said “It is statistically proven that free SHS has not produced lower quality students than when there was no free SHS.”

“About forty to fifty percent of our students fail at the SHS which has nothing to do with free SHS. It has to do with the foundation in terms of primary school.

“The World Bank describes primary schools in Ghana as schooling without learning,” Professor Stephen Adei stated.

He continued by asserting that no Ghanaian child should be denied education because their parents cannot afford it.

“I am an avid supporter of free SHS. Every child in Ghana must have access to education up to the high school level and not be constrained because their parents cannot affairs. The Free SHS will be one of the greatest legacies of His Excellency the President. There is no rational Ghanaian who will want to scrap the policy of free SHS,” he emphasised.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

More from Education
ModernGhana Links
Free SHS hasn't produced low-quality students, I'm an avid supporter — Prof Adei
23.08.2023 | Education
Free SHS: Those who can reasonably afford aspects should be made to do so — Kofi Asare
23.08.2023 | Education
12 SHSs to offer aviation, aerospace courses next academic year – Dr. Adutwum
23.08.2023 | Education
Top Stories

4 minutes ago

We cant keep our power plants on if payments aren't consistent – IPPs threaten We can’t keep our power plants on if payments aren't consistent – IPPs threaten

4 minutes ago

NPP primaries: Centralised polls would still have been preferred – Subin MP NPP primaries: Centralised polls would still have been preferred – Subin MP

2 hours ago

Im not lobbying Bawumia for Running Mate —Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu I’m not lobbying Bawumia for Running Mate —Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

2 hours ago

Dont blame free SHS policy for student failure; blame primary school structure — Professor Stephen Adei Don’t blame free SHS policy for student failure; blame primary school structure ...

2 hours ago

Fetish Priest commits suicide over sex at Ejisu-Juaben Fetish Priest commits suicide over sex at Ejisu-Juaben

2 hours ago

Its puzzling Osafo Maafo would confront the church about corruption when hes in govt to fight it – Rev Opuni It’s puzzling Osafo Maafo would confront the church about corruption when he’s i...

2 hours ago

Addison must go demo: Change your route in the interest of public order – Police tell Minority Addison must go demo: Change your route in the interest of public order – Police...

2 hours ago

Bawumias team rubbishes claims of stockpiling cash to buy NPP delegates Bawumia’s team rubbishes claims of stockpiling cash to buy NPP delegates

2 hours ago

How can the number one producer of gold in Africa not able to finance Free SHS – Adu Sarkodie quizzes How can the number one producer of gold in Africa not able to finance Free SHS –...

2 hours ago

Wa defilement case: Four more girls confirmed to have suffered distressing abuses Wa defilement case: Four more girls confirmed to have suffered distressing abuse...

Just in....
body-container-line