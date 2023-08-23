NPP's foundation built on gossip — Osofo Kyiriabosom

Mr Christian Kwabena Andrews

Mr Christian Kwabena Andrews, the founder and leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), has said the leadership and supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are inclined to gossip and falsehoods.

He claimed that the very foundation of the NPP is gossip and the spreading of lies.

Mr Andrews contended that the NPP has a tendency to twist positive accomplishments with the intention of portraying them in a negative light.

He asserted that the party's historical precursor, the United Party (UP), was established on gossip and lies aimed at tarnishing the reputation of Ghana's first president, the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

According to Andrews, the NPP's ancestors propagated various unfounded rumours and falsehoods about Dr Nkrumah to undermine his government's popularity.

He said that these tactics of gossiping and misleading the public have been consistently employed by the NPP over the years.

Mr Andrews, who also serves as the head pastor of the Life Assembly Worship Centre, shared these thoughts during an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's Ghana Yensom morning show, hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman, on August 23, 2023.

He pointed out that the NPP employed similar tactics when they were in opposition during the 2016 elections, particularly targeting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by former President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Andrews criticised the NPP for presenting only partially accurate information about Mahama's administration to the public, using their established methods of gossip and lies.

Mr Andrews emphasised the disparity between the infrastructure achievements of the Mahama government, which he claimed stood at 40 percent, and the current government led by President Nana Addo, which he alleged had achieved only 15 percent in comparison.

He criticised the NPP for previously criticising the NDC for purportedly not doing enough while, in his view, the NPP's performance under Nana Addo has been relatively inferior.

Mr Andrews even suggested that individuals close to President Nana Addo, including the president's father, might have been involved in propagating gossip about Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

He concluded by highlighting what he perceived as a discrepancy between the NPP's accusations against the NDC's past administration and the NPP's own performance in government.

Source: Classfmonline.com