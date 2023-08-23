Free SHS not cause of economic crisis — Prof Adei

Former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Professor Stephen Adei has dismissed assertions that the introduction of the Free Senior High School Policy is the cause of the current economic woes.

He says no one should ever point to the Policy as the cause of the current crisis.

“The Free SHS is not the cause of the economic crisis,” he asserted.

Prof Adei made this strong assertion while speaking at TV3’s National Level Dialogue on the theme: ‘Free SHS In Perspective: Problems, Progress and Prospects’.

As the main speaker, the former Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) stressed that challenges were anticipated and he made that clear to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

But he said he advised him to ensure that the brains behind the Policy are retained when the challenges of the Policy emerge.

“The Free SHS is good. It is facing challenges. It must be treated and made better and ensure that no Ghanaian child is left behind.”

