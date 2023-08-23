ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Free SHS not cause of economic crisis — Prof Adei

Headlines Free SHS not cause of economic crisis — Prof Adei
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Professor Stephen Adei has dismissed assertions that the introduction of the Free Senior High School Policy is the cause of the current economic woes.

He says no one should ever point to the Policy as the cause of the current crisis.

“The Free SHS is not the cause of the economic crisis,” he asserted.

Prof Adei made this strong assertion while speaking at TV3’s National Level Dialogue on the theme: ‘Free SHS In Perspective: Problems, Progress and Prospects’.

As the main speaker, the former Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) stressed that challenges were anticipated and he made that clear to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

But he said he advised him to ensure that the brains behind the Policy are retained when the challenges of the Policy emerge.

“The Free SHS is good. It is facing challenges. It must be treated and made better and ensure that no Ghanaian child is left behind.”

-3news.com

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
NPP's foundation built on gossip — Osofo Kyiriabosom
23.08.2023 | Headlines
Critics of Free SHS shouldn't be seen as enemies of a regime — Prof. Adei
23.08.2023 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo leaves for BRICS meeting in South Africa
23.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Removing subsidies on farm inputs genocidal – GAWU to govt Removing subsidies on farm inputs ‘genocidal’ – GAWU to govt

1 hour ago

Mr Christian Kwabena Andrews NPP's foundation built on gossip — Osofo Kyiriabosom

1 hour ago

Free SHS not cause of economic crisis — Prof Adei Free SHS not cause of economic crisis — Prof Adei

1 hour ago

Free SHS hasn't produced low-quality students, I'm an avid supporter — Prof Adei Free SHS hasn't produced low-quality students, I'm an avid supporter — Prof Adei

1 hour ago

Critics of Free SHS shouldn't be seen as enemies of a regime — Prof. Adei Critics of Free SHS shouldn't be seen as enemies of a regime — Prof. Adei

1 hour ago

Free SHS: Those who can reasonably afford aspects should be made to do so — Kofi Asare Free SHS: Those who can reasonably afford aspects should be made to do so — Kofi...

2 hours ago

My court trial has really strengthened me religiously —Gyakye Quayson ‘My court trial has really strengthened me religiously’ — Gyakye Quayson

2 hours ago

12 SHSs to offer aviation, aerospace courses next academic year – Dr. Adutwum 12 SHSs to offer aviation, aerospace courses next academic year – Dr. Adutwum

2 hours ago

The President of The New Ghana Social Justice Forum, Mr.Yahaya Alhassan Karma caught up with greedy Cecilia Abena Dapaah — Social Justice Forum

4 hours ago

What message do you give to 72 Christians that corruption has worsened – Osafo Maafo questions church What message do you give to 72% Christians that corruption has worsened – Osafo ...

Just in....
body-container-line