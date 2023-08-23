Critics of Free SHS shouldn't be seen as enemies of a regime — Prof. Adei

23.08.2023 LISTEN

Persons who critique the free senior high school (Free SHS) policy should not be seen as enemies of a particular regime that is implementing the policy, Former Rector of the Ghana Institue of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Professor Stephen Adei, has said.

He said the policy is good and must be made better so that no child is left out.

Speaking at the TV3 National Level Dialogue on the theme “Free SHS in perspective: The problems, progress and prospects” on Wednesday, August 23, he said “I am an avid supporter of free SHS. Every child in Ghana must have access to education up to the high school level and not be constrained because their parents cannot affairs.”

He added “The Free SHS will be one of the greatest legacies of His Excellency the President. There is no rational Ghanaian who will want to scrap the policy of free SHS.”

“Persons calling for a review of the free should not be seen as an enemy of the regime.

“Free SHSS requires quality community schools,” he added.

-3news.com