Minority meets Police ahead of protest against BoG Governor, deputies

The Minority in Parliament says it has reached a consensus with the police on the modalities of its planned protest at the Bank of Ghana Head Office on September 5.

In response to what they perceive as the reckless management of the central bank and the 60 billion Ghana Cedis losses incurred in its 2022 financial report, the Minority issued a 21-day ultimatum to Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, and his deputies, to resign.

Following a closed-door meeting with the police at the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters, Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah told journalists, that all necessary arrangements have been made for the forthcoming demonstration against the management of the Bank of Ghana.

The protest is set to take place at the Bank of Ghana Head Office, with the Minority aiming to voice their concerns about what they describe as the mismanagement of financial resources and the resulting economic implications.

A leading member of the pressure group, AriseGhana, Bernard Monarh, who joined the minority for the meeting with the Police criticized the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison, for his justification of the new headquarters for the central bank.

In an earlier interview with the Police, Mr Mornarh was also concerned about the printing of money by the Bank in the years 2021 and 2022 which it attributed to recklessness and corruption.

“We hold the view that the illegal printing of money by BoG in the year 2021 and 2022 to the tune of GH¢77 billion to finance the recklessness of the corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government, in flagrant disregard of section 30 of the BOG Act (as amended) is the height of irresponsibility and must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians.”

-Citi Newsroom

