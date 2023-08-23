12 SHSs to offer aviation, aerospace courses next academic year – Dr. Adutwum

The Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has announced that 12 Senior High Schools will offer courses in aviation and aerospace next year.

That, he said, was part of efforts to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in the country to enable Ghanaian students to compete in the fourth industrial revolution.

The Minister announced this at the Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School, the first SHS to build a miniature aeroplane in Ghana.

Dr Adutwum spoke on the transformative plans of the Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS as a STEM school to train more girls in the sciences to accelerate national development.

“This school is going to be transformed into a STEM school. They are doing some great things in the field of aviation and aerospace as pioneers at this level,” he said.

He said the government has also shown its commitment by expanding facilities in the school, including the provision of well-equipped science laboratories.

The Minister lauded the school’s innovative initiative called, “drop everything and read”, a dedicated time for students to engage in reading, and assured that a library would be provided to support the initiative.

The aviation and aerospace courses will not merely be extracurricular activities or clubs but will be integrated into the academic curriculum. Students enrolled in these courses will also study subjects like physics, chemistry and advanced mathematics to provide a comprehensive educational experience.