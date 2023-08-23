Karma caught up with greedy Cecilia Abena Dapaah — Social Justice Forum

The President of The New Ghana Social Justice Forum, Mr.Yahaya Alhassan

The President of The New Ghana Social Justice Forum, Mr.Yahaya Alhassan has expressed concern over the increasing incidence of corruption in Ghana.

He lamented how the lack of transparency has made it easy for politicians to steal public funds and get away easily.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Mr. Alhassan said what happened to Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Sanitation Minister is nothing but karma that has befallen her.

"Due to the denial of the many girls on the streets and the many children who don’t have tables and chairs- which the government or the state institutions can easily provide to these school kids or the many kayayeis who are under the mercy of rain, but because of wickedness and greediness, some ministers of government have abandoned these vulnerable segment of the populace.

“So, what happened to Cecilia Dapaah, She could have kept quiet and let the matter be settled at home without the public knowing what had transpired but if karma is following you, this is what will happen to you,” he stated.

Mr. Alhassan cautions that politicians who are engaging in such corrupt practices days would be numbered soon.