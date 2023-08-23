$70 million Tamale international airport inaugurated

Vice President Dr Mahmud Bawumia has commissioned Phase II of the Tamale International Airport.

The $70 million project funded by the UK export finance and KFW IPEX-Bank of Germany with consultancy by Ecobuild consult and executed by Messrs Queiroz Galvao Construction UK Limited provided the terminal building and other ancillary facilities to complement the newly constructed runway for international aircraft operations.

It also serves as an important transportation hub for the region thereby connecting Tamale to domestic and international destinations.

At the ceremony, the Vice President said the completion of the ultra-modern terminal together with the multipurpose structure and other ancillary facilities is expected to provide the needed impetus for an increase in economic trade activities and reinforce the status of Tamale to the sub-Saharan for flight transportation among the West African countries.

The Tamale International Airport, he noted would serve as an alternative to the Kotoka International Airport and the Kumasi Airport.

"The Northern Region as you may well know is noted for its vibrancy in agriculture and economic activities. It is also endowed with rich traditions and culture and the location of the airport within the Sahelian belt is expected to enhance access to the market for local agricultural produce," he said.

He added that government intends to use Tamale International Airport to support programmes of the Northern Development Authority to harness fresh agriculture to the world to generate employment and create wealth in this geographical zone.

According to him, the boost in agriculture would be leveraged to support the development of Agro based industries in Northern Ghana which is in line with the government one district one factory policy.

"The expansion of the Tamale International Airport is also expected to serve as a catalyst for industrialization and rapid socio-economic development.

"Significantly, it is expected to make the region the Hajj hub in Ghana and facilitate serious travel of the pilgrim from Tamale to Saudi Arabia for the seasonal pilgrimage to Mecca.

"It is gratifying to know that the multipurpose which was completed in 2022 has been used in facilitating hajj pilgrims in 2022 and 2023," he added.

He expressed the hope that other service providers would leverage the completion of the project to invest in other areas in the maintenance and repairs of the facilities.

British High Commissioner to Ghana Madam Harriet Thompson said the UK government was committed to collaborating with Ghana to bring about development.

She added that the project would open up tourism to the nation.

Managing Director of Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) Mrs. Pamela Djamson-Tettey said the project came to being when it was handed over to the Ghana Airport.

"Since then, we have engaged in the facilitation of the project by training of personnel, provision of equipment and the rehabilitation of the airport," she said. "We are committed to the serious transfer of migration to the new terminal."

She continued, "We at the Ghana Airport remain committed to managing the state-of-the-art facility and provide world-class services for the benefit of our nation Ghana."