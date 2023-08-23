UK's investment in Tamale International Airport will boost economic growth—Harriet Thompson

Ms Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, says UK government’s investment in the northern Ghana, especially the Tamale International Airport, will boost Ghana’s economic growth and tourism across the Region.

She said the completion of the Tamale Airport Project showcased the positive outcome of the UK-Ghana partnership.

Ms Thompson said this at the opening of the Phase II of the Tamale International Airport Project in Tamale on Tuesday.

Ms Harriet Thompson joined the Country Director from the UK's Department for Business and Trade, Giselle Agyare and the UK's Northern Ghana Attaché, Paul Edwards as Ghana’s Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia opened the new Tamale International Airport.

The Tamale Airport project was supported by the UK Government through UK Export Finance (UKEF) in Ghana.

The airport is expected to increase connectivity across the country and the West African region as well as promote economic growth in the northern Ghana by supporting greater export of agricultural products produced in the region such as shea butter, cashew nuts and mangoes.

Interacting with the media after the ceremony, Mrs Thompson said the expansion of the Tamale international Airport would galvanise investment and growth across the northern part of Ghana.

“Tamale and this whole area of the country are now connected to markets across the continent and the world.

“We also recognise the strength of the UK-Ghana economic partnership.

“This project was driven by the UK-Ghana Business Council, financed through UK Export Finance and built by British companies working alongside Ghanaian companies,”she said.

Led by UK Company QGMI UK, the project has already provided jobs for more than 500 people, seen 2000 trees planted across the site and seen the implementation of a Livelihood Restoration Plan by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), to adequately compensate landowners and users and support them in restoring their primarily land-based livelihoods.

The UK Minister for Exports, Lord Offord said: “Strengthening local infrastructure is key to supporting Ghana's economic recovery.

“It's fantastic to see the completed transformation of Tamale airport, backed by UK Export Finance and UK construction companies, which will create more travel options around the country, boost local jobs and generate further opportunities for businesses to invest.”

The new expansion will increase tourism to and from the North with a particular focus on the Hajj, benefitting Hajj pilgrims as the new Multipurpose Facility will serve as a terminal building during the Hajj Season.

The project was initiated by the UK-Ghana Business Council, since its formation in 2018.

The Council has supported more than £223m of investment in infrastructure across the country and created opportunities for both UK and Ghanaian businesses.

Next April, London will host the 2024 UK-African Investment Summit, bringing together political and business leaders, as well as representatives of international and regional organisations from the UK and African countries, including Ghana, as a further boost to trade and investment.

The UK Export Finance is the UK's export credit agency and a government department, working alongside the Department for Business and Trade as an integral part of its strategy and operations.

