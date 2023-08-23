Israel seeks united effort with GAF to counter domestic and foreign threats

The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Shlomit Safu paid a courtesy call on the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) at the General Headquarters on Monday 21st August 2023.

The primary purpose of her visit was to facilitate an introduction between a delegation from the Israeli Homeland Security Sector and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), with the aim of exploring potential collaborative security solutions.

During the meeting, Ambassador Sufa underscored the pressing and ever-present threats, both domestic and foreign, within the sub-region. She emphasised the importance of a united effort to effectively counter these threats.

Vice Admiral Amoama warmly received Ambassador Sufa and her team, expressing his genuine pleasure at their visit. In his remarks, he acknowledged the ongoing security concerns within the sub-region, with a notable event being the recent coup in Niger.

In the context of this diplomatic exchange, the Israeli delegation delivered a succinct presentation to the GAF, showcasing a range of cutting-edge technological advancements that could potentially enhance the Armed Forces' operational capabilities. The presentation highlighted innovative solutions that could aid in various aspects of military operations.

The meeting served as an opportunity for both parties to exchange perspectives on security challenges and potential collaborative endeavors.

The GAF expressed gratitude for the Israeli delegation's insights and offerings, showing keen interest in exploring ways to bolster their security efforts.

—Classfmonline.com