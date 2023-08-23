Akufo-Addo not taking lessons from Asantehene’s frequent ‘reshuffling’ of non-performing chiefs – Franklin Cudjoe

IMANI Africa head Franklin Cudjoe has criticized President Akufo-Addo's refusal to reshuffle ministers despite Ghana's economic struggles.

He contrasted it with the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s frequent destoolment of underperforming sub-chiefs.

The policy advisor highlighted the Asantehene's active removal of unsatisfactory subchiefs as an example of decisive action missing in Akufo-Addo's administration.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, August 22, he said "Asantehene is reshuffling. Destools 5 sub-chiefs in just 4 months. More in the pipeline. This record is unmatched by Nana, who seven years on is happy with his men even though they helped him run the economy into a ravine."

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo in 2022, when the calls for ministerial reshuffling heightened, defended retaining his ministers, saying they have been outstanding.

"Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at,” he said.

"If the output measures expectations, then I don't have any strong reasons to heed the call," the president added.

Akufo-Addo believes calls for ministerial changes often are political motivated.

"The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one or people seeking to get appointment,” he noted.