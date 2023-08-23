BoG's GHS60.8 billion loss due to overexposure to gov't – Prof Bokpin

Finance expert Professor Godfred Bokpin believes the Bank of Ghana's GHS60.8 billion loss in 2022 stemmed from overexposing itself to government debt.

The senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School argued the central bank should have been more prudent to avoid such losses.

In an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express in Tuesday, August 23, Professor Bokpin stated "The Central Bank overexposed itself to the government."

"The Bank of Ghana should have anticipated losses and implemented appropriate measures," he noted.

The BoG reported the audited loss in July, with GHS53.1 billion tied directly to the government's domestic debt restructuring exercise.

The BoG further explained that the huge loss is also a response to Ghana's fiscal troubles since 2019.

It stated that government relied on central bank financing due to "a mismatch between revenue inflows and expenditure."

This led credit agencies to further downgrade Ghana's debt, cutting international borrowing, the central bank observed.