Avoid kissing, smooching, hugs if you are practising sex after marriage – Life Coach

Solomon Buchi, a renowned Nigerian Life Coach has waded into the issue of sex after marriage.

He asserted that couples should avoid all forms of physical intimacy if they wish to remain sexually pure before marriage.

He claims kissing and other acts inevitably lead to sex, the reason it must be avoided by anyone who wishes to stay chaste till marriage.

"If you really want to wait till marriage for sex, it’s better you have no business with kissing, smooching and giving sexual hugs," Buchi stated on Tuesday.

"Sex doesn't just happen, things leads to sex. Some things are a means to an end. Don’t play around with fire, if you don’t want to get burnt,” he added.

Mr. Buchi further quizzed, "You're not that cool to make out and not have a stronger urge for sex, is your something not working?"

His advice contrasts with typical secular dating practices but aligns with conservative religious views on saving sex for marriage.

Some Christian teachings advise the youth to refrain from excessive premarital physical intimacy to prevent arousal and temptation.

1 Thessalonians 4:3-5 states "God's will is for you to be set apart for him in holiness and that you keep yourselves unpolluted from sexual defilement. Yes, each of you must guard your sexual purity with holiness and dignity, not yielding to lustful passions like those who don't know God."

