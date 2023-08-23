ModernGhana logo
How Paa Kwesi Asare's BBC 2023 Komla Dumor award was given to 'wrong recipient' due to name similarity

Social News Paa Kwesi Schandorfleft and Paa Kwesi Asare, the actual winner of Komla Dumor award 2023
Paa Kwesi Schandorf[left] and Paa Kwesi Asare, the actual winner of Komla Dumor award 2023

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has admitted a mistake in its award for the 2023 Komla Dumor Award.

The award was mistakenly announced via email to Paa Kwesi Schandorf, a Multimedia (JoyNews) journalist, instead of the actual winner, Paa Kwesi Asare.

Paa Kwesi Schandorf, in a press release addressed to the public on Tuesday, August 22, explained the sequence of events.

He received an email from the BBC congratulating him on winning the award, asking him to forward his details for processing, he noted.

"As a few of you may know, I was extremely delighted when received an email from the BBC congratulating me for winning this year's Komla Dumor Award," Schandorf wrote.

However, the following day, the BBC announced Paa Kwesi Asare as the official recipient.

Following this, Mr. Schandorf said he reached out to the BBC for clarification and was informed of the error.

"The BBC responded via a phone call where they promised to investigate the matter. Later after the call, they sent another email and extended their sincerest apologies to me, explaining that the initial email congratulating me was a 'regrettable oversight and an error'," he revealed.

Despite the BBC's error garnering a wave of controversy, Schandorf remains gracious, accepting the BBC's explanation and apology, and urging the public to do same.

"Indeed, mistakes do happen and as such I wholly accept the BBC's explanation. It's also important to acknowledge that errors with institutional processes do occur," Schandorf wrote in his release.

Paa Kwesi Asare, the rightful recipient of the award is a presenter and journalist from Ghana.

He works as the head of business news at Ghana's private TV3 channel.

Mr. Asare expressed his elation at the honor, stating, "This for me is a watershed moment in my career and an opportunity I'll grab with both hands."

As part of the award, the winner will spend three months working with BBC News teams in London across TV, radio, and online, and will travel to a country in Africa to report on a story for the BBC's global audiences.

The award was created in honor of Komla Dumor, a BBC World News presenter who worked tirelessly to bring a nuanced African narrative to the world.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

