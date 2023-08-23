Dr. Addison’s excuse that BoG was not set up to make profit idiotic; was it set up to make losses – Apaak fumes

23.08.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has shot down the defense of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) on the losses incurred in 2022.

In the 2022 Annual General Report and Financial Statement of the BoG published this year, it incurred a loss of GHS60.8 billion last year.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, August 21, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison defended the losses with an argument that Central Banks do not exist to make profits.

“We must recognise the special character of Central Banks and the role they play in an economy. Central Banks are institutions of public policy and do not exist for profit but for national welfare and as such could have a negative equity position and continue to be policy effective,” the BoG Governor shared.

Sharing his view on this defense, Dr. Clement Apaak who describes the GHS60.8 billion losses incurred by BoG as criminal opined that the argument made by Dr. Ernest Addison is "idiotic."

He insists that if the BoG Governor believes Central Banks do not exist to make profits then he should tell Ghanaians whether BoG exists to make losses.

“You criminally make losses of GH60B, and expect us to accept the idiotic excuse that BOG was not setup to make profit? Was BOG setup to make losses? Didn't you say you started the $250M project because you made profits in 2019, 2020 and 2021? You won't escape accountability,” Dr. Clement Apaak shared in a post on Twitter.