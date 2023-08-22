ModernGhana logo
Gomoa Nyanyano Traditional Council opposes planned demolition of 5,000 houses by 21st Century Construction

The Gomoa Nyanyano Traditional Council has called on the Ministry of National Security and other investigative bodies to intervene in a planned demolition exercise where over 5,000 houses have been earmarked for demolition by 21st Century Construction Limited.

The Traditional Council says that the 1,000 feet of land from the main Kasoa to Nyanyano stretch into the estate does not belong to 21st Century Construction, and therefore, the company cannot embark on the demolition.

According to the Traditional Authority, the initial agreement between them and 21st Century Construction did not include the areas earmarked for demolition.

They are urging the security agencies to intervene, as the demolition of the structures would cause chaos in the enclave.

Speaking to Citi News at a press conference in Gomoa Nyanyano, the Ankobeahene of Gomoa Nyanyano, Nana Ayi-Quaye, said the Traditional Council will do everything in its power to halt the exercise.

“We are stating categorically that anything within 1,000 feet from the Nyanyano stretch into Millennium City does not belong to Kofi Asthma, the developer at 21st Century Construction. Our ancestors planted a tree to signify the boundary of the land, and so it does not belong to him. Therefore, all those places he has earmarked do not belong to him. We are appealing to the National Security, the Lands Commission, and all those agencies to call him to order. He must be made to prove that those lands belong to him,” Nana Ayi-Quaye told Citi News.

“We initially agreed with him to come around so we could discuss the issues, but he failed to show up. Only then did we hear that he has earmarked some houses within the enclave for possible demolition. We will not agree with him to do the demolition, as it is a recipe for disaster,” Nana Ayi-Quaye said.

About the Millennium City Demolition
21st Century Construction Limited earmarked over 5,000 housing units for demolition last week due to encroachment activities.

Over 100 police officers from the Central East Police Command led the team from 21st Century Construction to begin the earmarking process.

According to Kofi Asthma, the owner of 21st Century Construction Limited, land guard activities have taken over the estate and are disturbing the peace of the area.

He laments that these land guards are the ones selling portions of his land to individual developers, which is why he sought a court order to stop the encroachment activities.



