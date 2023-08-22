ModernGhana logo
Too much intake of refined sugar dangerous – Physician Specialist

Too much intake of refined sugar is dangerous and should be cut down as the body requires about 100 calories daily, or approximately six teaspoons of sugar, which we obtain from the food we consume.

The foods we consume, such as beverages and diets that contain carbohydrates, among others, have complex sugar in them; therefore, our total consumption should not be more than 100 calories; hence, the need to be moderate in refined sugar intake to help maintain a healthy lifestyle, Dr. Zuleila Fuseini, Physician Specialist at International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) at Tema, has advised.

She, therefore, called for a moderate intake of refined sugar stressing that one should substitute refined sugar for natural sweeteners for a healthy lifestyle.

Dr. Fuseini said this at the weekly "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility! A Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for health information dissemination to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

Speaking on "Diabetes Mellitus," Dr. Fuesini stressed that refined sugar may be natural, but it has been processed, which may be linked to a highly increased risk of many conditions such as diabetes, either type one or type two, when consumed without moderation.

Dr. Fuseini noted, "Diabetic patients are advised to take natural sweeteners like honey, which is healthier due to its natural content and its nutritional benefits."

The IMaH Physician Specialist highlighted some symptoms of diabetes that one should look out for, even though they take a longer period of time to develop in the body because it’s known as a silent killer.

In most cases, the symptoms include frequent urination, excessive eating, sores that are slow to heal, unintentional weight loss, numbness, and extreme hunger, which indicate a high content of sugar in the blood.

"With all these symptoms, one needs to seek immediate medical attention for them to be treated or managed," she advised.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency in Tema, called for established professional links between health and media professionals for accelerated health promotion.

He noted that in modern health prevention methodology, the role of the media is critical to promoting a healthy lifestyle, igniting discussion on dangerous ways of life, and serving as a platform for health communication.

Mr. Ameyibor, therefore, called on health professionals to open up to the media: "We must work together to promote a healthy society.

While health professionals deal with the main health issues, the media professionals assist in the dissemination of health news, promote environmental cleanliness, and involve themselves in health sensitization and education."

-CDA Consult

