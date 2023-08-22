Finance Ministry holds townhall engagement in Accra to bolster financial capabilities of Ghanaians

The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, August 22, held a town hall meeting with professional groups as part of government’s agenda to educate and strengthen the financial capabilities of the citizenry.

The engagement forms part of the government’s collaboration with financial sector regulators and industry players to implement the National Financial Education Campaign to bolster the financial capabilities of Ghanaians.

In the last five months, the Ministry has embarked on similar Townhall engagements across the country where it has targeted various groups in the informal sector, military and other security agencies, students and youth groups, as well as vulnerable groups.

Each regional town hall engagement is preceded by radio interviews at some selected media outlets in the region.

The representatives of the various regulatory agencies (spokespersons of the campaign), again use the radio interview to educate the larger audience in the region and to answer questions that may be sent through to the station.

The Financial Education Campaign Townhall Engagements are organised under the Financial Sector Development Project.

The project is being undertaken with sponsorship from the World Bank and in partnership with the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), the National Insurance Commission (NIC), and the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

Speaking to the media at the Townhall engagement, the Chairperson for the Financial Education on Stakeholder Policy, Madam Patience Arko-Boham explained that financial literacy education is to educate Ghanaians on the various financial products, what to look out for and by so doing empowering the Ghanaian people to make financial decisions with respect to all the financial products including insurance, banking, as well as investments.

She said what the government through the Ministry of Finance is focused on achieving is to ensure what necessitated the financial sector cleanup some years ago does not happen again.

Madam Patience Arko-Boham advised the general public to always be alert in order not to fall victim to scams and firms operating Ponzi schemes to dupe people.

“What we are aiming to do is to educate people. Government cannot be everywhere at the same time so we encourage consumers to report to appropriate quarters when you suspect foul play for the necessary action to be taken,” she urged the public.

In an address at the Townhall engagement with professional groups, Mr. Sampson Akligoh, the Director of the Financial Sector Division at the Ministry of Finance said the primary goal of the education campaign is to equip consumers of financial services with the capacity to act in their own best financial interest.

He indicated that given the unique socioeconomic and environmental conditions it also seeks to empower these consumers with the requisite knowledge, attitudes, skills, and behavior to manage their resources and to assist them understand, select, and use financial services that fit their needs.

Mr. Sampson Akligoh argued that it is important for everyone to know that the financial decisions that they make are extremely important and how they make these decisions are very fundamental not only for their personal interest but also for the entire country.

He further stressed that the financial capabilities of consumers are a major component of building a strong and resilient economy.

“Without this many people will resort to traditional and unsecured ways of handling money and I think most of us are aware of this. Apart from the unsafe nature of saving money like this, it also deprives the financial sector of access to liquidity,” Mr. Sampson Akligoh explained.

Citing the current economic situation the country finds itself in, the Director of the Financial Sector Division at the Ministry of Finance said it gives more credence to the need for timely and comprehensive financial education that addresses noticeable issues in the financial sector.

In his concluding remarks, Mr. Sampson Akligoh advised the public to always ensure they do business with institutions that are regulated by a regulator and have credible licenses to operate.

He advised the public to engage qualified professionals before taking any step to invest or buy a financial product from any institution.

The professional groups engaged on Tuesday include the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives, University Teachers Association of Ghana, Civil and Local Government staff, Ghana Bar Association, and Ghana Revenue Authority.