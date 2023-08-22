ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.08.2023 Social News

Quarterly tariff review: PURC favouring utility firms – CUTS International

Quarterly tariff review: PURC favouring utility firms – CUTS International
22.08.2023 LISTEN

Appiah Kusi Adomako, West African Regional Director of CUTS International says the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) is being one-sided in its quarterly adjustment as the review seems to be in favour of the utility firms.

The PURC has implemented a 4.22% increase in electricity tariffs for all non-lifeline residential customers, affecting the average end-user.

This decision comes after a review carried out for the third quarter of 2023 by the PURC. According to the PURC, the primary objective behind the tariff adjustment is to ensure that the real value of the cost of providing utility services is upheld.

However, in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Tuesday, Mr. Adomako said, “The PURC has been consistent in increasing tariffs every quarter for the past seven months, and we are surprised by their actions. Of course, we understand that utility companies need money to survive and that their businesses should be profitable.”

“At the same time, PURC is looking at one side. In the past whenever the variables were trending toward the side of the consumers, PURC kept quiet and never adjusted the prices downwards because the voices of consumers were not that large enough to cause PURC to increase the tariff.”

Mr. Adomako questioned whether the regulator is now acting at the behest of the utilities to the detriment of consumers.

Meanwhile, the new tariff structure maintains the existing rates for lifeline customers, as well as for industrial customers and non-residential entities such as hairdressing salons, barber shops, chop bars, tailoring and dressmaking shops, cold stores, and other small- to medium-sized businesses.

Therefore, these segments of customers will not experience any changes or increases in their electricity tariffs.

In terms of water tariffs, lifeline customers will also benefit from a freeze on tariff adjustments, with no increase or alteration (0%) in their rates. However, for all other categories of water consumers, the PURC has approved a 1.18% increase in tariffs.

The Quarterly Tariff Review Mechanism seeks to track and incorporate changes in key factors used in determining natural gas and electricity tariffs.

“The PURC is continually grateful to all stakeholders for their support as it continues to implement quarterly tariff reviews in accordance with its Rate Setting Guidelines for Quarterly Review of Natural Gas, Electricity, and Water Tariffs. The Commission wishes to assure its stakeholders that it will continue to monitor the operations of the service providers to ensure quality delivery of service while balancing the interests of Consumers and Utility Service Providers,” PURC added in its statement.

The second quarter tariff was increased by 18.36%.

-citinewsroom

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Tiwaa installed as ‘Ekuo Na’ on 54th birthday
23.08.2023 | Social News
'How many lives do we want to lose to re-estate disposed President of Niger' — ECOWAS warned
22.08.2023 | Social News
Canoe owners advised to maintain outboard motors
22.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Payment of bonds testament of govts commitment, credibility of DDEP – John Kumah Payment of bonds testament of govt’s commitment, credibility of DDEP – John Kuma...

1 hour ago

Wa defilement: 4 out of 12 girls confirmed to have suffered distressing abuse Wa defilement: 4 out of 12 girls confirmed to have suffered distressing abuse

1 hour ago

Railway workers demand payment of three-month salary arrears, other issues Railway workers demand payment of three-month salary arrears, other issues

2 hours ago

Bawumia commissions Tamale International Airport Phase II Project Bawumia commissions Tamale International Airport Phase II Project

2 hours ago

Niger's new strongman General Abdourahamane Tiani read a statement on nationwide TV on Sunday, proposing a return to civilian rule within three years. By - ORTN - Tl SahelAFP African Union suspends Niger over coup as 12 troops die in attack

2 hours ago

Effutu: Afenyo-Markin holds JHS Leavers Fair, offers career coaching for JHS graduates Effutu: Afenyo-Markin holds JHS Leavers Fair, offers career coaching for JHS gra...

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearership race: It will be an emphatic win for Bawumia —Annoh-Dompreh predicts NPP flagbearership race: ‘It will be an emphatic win for Bawumia’ — Annoh-Dompre...

3 hours ago

Were allowing strangers, foreigners prosper while citizens suffer due to mismanaged democracy —Duncan-Williams ‘We’re allowing strangers, foreigners prosper while citizens suffer due to misma...

3 hours ago

Be ready for doom if you don't elect Ken Agyapong —Mr. Logic warns NPP ‘Be ready for doom if you don't elect Ken Agyapong’ — Mr. Logic ‘warns’ NPP

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearership race: Coordinators have made it a point to destroy some delegates; I wont participate —Abronye NPP flagbearership race: ‘Coordinators have made it a point to destroy some dele...

Just in....
body-container-line