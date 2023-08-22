ModernGhana logo
Wa defilement: 4 out of 12 girls confirmed to have suffered distressing abuse

By Reporter
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

In a shocking case that has gripped the town of Wa in the Upper West Region, four out of 12 children who were allegedly defiled by a 35-year-old man have been confirmed to have suffered distressing abuse.

The details emerged when a medical officer from the Wa Municipal Hospital took the stand today to testify in the ongoing trial.

At the Wa Circuit Court on Tuesday, Rashid Ahmed, a 35-year-old facing charges of defilement and attempted defilement, stood trial as the proceedings unfolded.

Before the trial began, the accused was asked if he had legal representation. His response raised eyebrows, as a family member explained that despite their intentions, they were unable to secure legal counsel for him.

Leading the prosecution is Saeed Abdul-Shakur, a principal state attorney.

The courtroom was then introduced to a medical officer from the Wa Municipal Hospital, who had conducted examinations on the underaged victims.

Dr. Alhassan Mohammed Mubarak took the stand and revealed shocking details. He confirmed that the four children, aged between 11 and 13, had suffered multiple sexual penetrations and had lost their hymens as a result of the alleged abuse.

Dr. Mubarak further explained that three of the girls had confirmed that their last instances of sexual contact were in May of this year. Shockingly, one victim was unable to accurately recount the number of her encounters.

When cross-examined, the accused, Ahmed Rashid, denied any involvement in the alleged offenses, maintaining his innocence.

However, a key piece was missing from today’s proceedings. A police investigator, who was expected to testify, was notably absent.

The trial is set to continue tomorrow, as doctors are anticipated to provide further testimony on the medical examinations conducted on the remaining seven girls.

In a tragic turn of events, it has come to light that one of the victims has passed away, adding to the gravity of the situation.

-citinewsroom

