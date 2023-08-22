Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the General Overseer of Action Chapel International Ministry has voiced his concern over the danger of divisive politics in the country's development.

He pointed out the vindictive nature of present-day politics and how it is impeding progress and causing Ghanaians to suffer unnecessarily.

In his sermon on August 20 at his church, Archbishop Duncan-Williams addressed the negative effects of partisan politics that often lead to the targeting of political opponents by parties in power.

“The fact that you are loyal to your party and you help your party to win an election does not mean you have the capacity to govern with your party.

“If people are not part of your party but they have the capacity to do something to advance the course of the country, you must give them the opportunity for the sake of the good of the country,” he emphasised.

He called for a national agenda that transcends party lines to promote collaboration among different political parties.

“As a nation, we must have a national agenda that compels every political party in our country to work together so that when any party comes into office, it is not your manifesto or agenda that matters but what matters is a national agenda that allows for continuity because what we are doing now is not sustainable," he stated.

Due to the divisive nature of the Ghanaians, he indicated that businesses that are owned by indigenes who are sympathetic to a political party are targeted and collapsed whiles the foreign businesses continue to flourish.

He said, “We are allowing strangers, foreigners to come into this country and to prosper and to do well while the citizens are not doing well because of the way we are managing our democracy. Our party politics is not healthy.”

The Archbishop criticised the political duopoly in Ghana, which has become a trend across many African nations.

“Today, we live in a country from the Fourth Republic and it is not just Ghana but I see it everywhere in the African nations, where you find two political parties dividing the country because if one party comes into office, the other party in opposition and their members suffer.

“They are literally bankrupt, undermined, and destroyed and so when they also come and this party is out of power, they also want to settle scores," he stressed.

According to him, the situation where people don’t work or create anything but are waiting for their party to return to power for them cut a deal must stop.

“So we don’t have sustainable wealth because everyone is waiting for an opportunity so that they can come in and when they come in they destroy the other party’s members because they were destroyed.

“So if you are NDC and NPP comes into office, the members of NPP will have to bankrupt your business, kill your business and you go into exile and you suffer so NDC waits and when they come into the office they go after all the businessmen of NPP and finish them.

“It has become a vicious cycle, what we are doing is not sustainable and we are doing it in the name of democracy, that is not democracy.

“I am not impressed with what is going on. With this thing where people don’t work or create anything, but they are sitting down only to wait for their party to come so they can get a deal,” he expressed.