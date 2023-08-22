Another suspect who dishonestly received GHC300,000 bailed in Cecilia Abena Dapaah $1m theft case

In a latest development in Cecilia Abena Dapaah's stolen cash case, the sixth accused person, Job Pomary, has been granted bail by the Accra Circuit Court.

Pomary, who has been charged with dishonestly receiving GHC300,000, was granted bail in the sum of GHC300,000, with three sureties.

The bail application made by Pomary’s counsel, was not opposed by the prosecution.

Assistant State Attorney Akosua Agyapomaa Agyemang informed the court that investigations regarding Job Pomary had been concluded.

In light of this, Presiding Judge Afia Owusua Appiah granted the bail request.

However, the judge imposed certain conditions on Pomary. The accused is required to deposit his passport at the registry and report to the police station once every two weeks until further notice.

Additionally, the sureties provided by Pomary must be within the jurisdiction of the Court.

In other developments, the State Prosecutors requested a two-week adjournment from the court to conclude investigations in the case.

The case involves the alleged theft of $1 million and 300,000 euros from the residence of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The seven accused individuals are facing a total of 14 counts of stealing, among other charges.

The accused persons are Patience Botwe, Sarah Agyei, Benjamin Sowah, Malik Dauda, Christiana Achab, Job Pomary, and Yahaya Sumaila.

As the investigation is in its concluding stages, the prosecution did not take the pleas of the accused persons during the hearing.

The court adjourned the case to September 5 to allow the prosecution sufficient time to conclude their investigations.

