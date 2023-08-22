ModernGhana logo
Be cautious in criticising Bank of Ghana – Gideon Boako admonishes Ghanaians

22.08.2023 LISTEN

Dr. Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson to the Vice President, has admonished Ghanaians to exercise restraint when criticizing the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

While acknowledging the citizens' right to voice their concerns about government and state agency actions, Dr. Boako emphasised the importance of constructive criticism that avoids causing lasting damage to the image of institutions like the BoG.

Dr. Boako pointed out that discussions centered around the central bank can negatively impact it if approached with political sensationalism.

He cautioned that such criticism could harm the bank's reputation, thereby affecting the broader economy and the well-being of the citizens.

During a media interview on Tuesday, August 22, he encouraged Ghanaians to approach criticisms of the central bank with a sense of perspective and caution.

He highlighted the need to understand the nuances of central bank decisions and actions before passing judgment, in order to avoid creating a negative perception that might be difficult to rectify.

Dr. Boako's comments come in the context of discussions surrounding the Bank of Ghana's financial performance in 2022, including a reported loss of GH¢60 billion. Additionally, the Bank is constructing a new head office building in Ridge, with an alleged cost of $250 million. Critics, including the opposition Minority in Parliament, have raised questions about the timing of the project in light of the economic challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to these criticisms, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, defended the construction of the new office building.

He explained that the new building would feature sensitive facilities like data centers and currency processing centers, which the current head office lacks. Dr. Addison mentioned that the new building design aligns with international standards for central bank head office buildings.

While Dr. Addison did not provide an exact cost for the project during his press conference, he indicated that a detailed response addressing all concerns would be released soon.

Source: Classfmonline.com

