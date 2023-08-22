ModernGhana logo
No hike in electricity and water tariffs for lifeline customers – PURC

Ghanaians can now heave a sigh of relief as the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced that there will be no additional charges on electricity for the third quarter.

This decision comes after the completion of the regulatory process for the quarterly adjustment of utility tariffs for the third quarter of 2023.

In a statement issued by the PURC, it was revealed that extensive deliberations and analysis led to the decision not to implement any increment or change (0%) in end-user electricity tariffs for lifeline customers, industrial customers, and non-residential customers, which include small and medium-scale businesses such as hairdressing salons, barbering shops, chop bars, tailoring and dress-making shops, and cold stores.

This adjustment will be effective from September 1, 2023.

However, the commission did approve a 4.22% increase across the board in the average end-user electricity tariff for non-lifeline residential customers.

When it comes to water tariffs, there will be no increase or change (0%) in tariffs for lifeline customers. For all other water customers, the commission approved a modest 1.18% increase in tariffs.

Source: Classfmonline.com

