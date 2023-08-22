Come out and explain better, we don’t get it; you're being albatross around NPP's neck — Owusu Bempah chides BoG Governor

22.08.2023 LISTEN

The Deputy Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ernest Owusu Bempah has criticized the Bank of Ghana (BOG) Governor Dr. Ernest Addison over his recent statements.

Mr. Bempah said the Governor of BoG is contradicting himself in his numerous press statements.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, Mr. Owusu-Bempah said “The whole brouhaha with the Bank of Ghana is becoming a problem for the government and party in power and so if they have anything to explain, they should.

“NPP as a political party we don’t condone wrongdoing, we don’t condone anything to do with alleged malfeasance or corruption.

“This particular issue is becoming an albatross around the neck of the government and the party in power. So they need to come out clean, the explanation that they are giving, we don’t get it so they should come out and explain better.

“The Governor of the Bank of Ghana needs to sit up and come clean so that the government will look good. This issue is becoming a danger to the political fortune in the 2024 elections. Financially, we are going through turbulence, but as a party, we have done a lot in managing the economy and then the next day you hear this scandal coming from the Bank of Ghana.

“As a spokesperson for the NPP, I want to tell the Bank of Ghana to come clean and let us know exactly what is going on. They cannot sit somewhere and be explaining things the way they want,” Ernest Owusu Bempah stated.

He noted that BoG as a regulator must be competent in communication and handling of such issues in clear and concise manner.

“There is an allegation of missing money and there is another allegation of building a $250 million headquarters, this is a serious thing. The Bank of Ghana is a big financial economic institution of the state that runs the whole economic activities of this country.

“So, you cannot just come out and throw issues out there just like that and expect the ordinary Ghanaian to understand what is going on. So, they need to come out clean and let the people of Ghana understand so that party communicators can go out there and explain the issues better.”