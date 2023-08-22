Dr. Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson for the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has strongly criticised the recent coup d'état that took place in Niger last month.

The political landscape of Niger was in disarray when a military junta seized power, resulting in the ousting of the sitting President Mohamed Bazoum.

In reaction to this development, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ordered the coup leaders to reinstate the deposed President and restore the democratic order.

ECOWAS further conveyed its willingness to deploy a standby force to intervene in the situation if the Nigerien military fails to comply with the directive to reinstate the legitimate President and uphold democratic principles.

During an interview on Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show, Dr. Gideon Boako expressed his displeasure over the rising cases of coup d'états in the sub-region.

He highlighted the negative impact coup has on the progress and development of the continent.

"It's so bad - It delays our progress," Dr. Boako lamented, emphasizing that such actions are detrimental and do not yield positive outcomes for anyone.

He stressed that the democratic process should be the preferred means for political change and leadership transitions.

Dr. Boako further issued a caution to military leaders who engage in overthrowing governments, urging them to abandon such actions.

“Let’s follow the democratic process to elect our leaders and when we don't like them, we should use the same democratic process to vote against them to make way for a new person,” he suggested.

Expressing his admiration for Ghana's political stability, Dr. Boako fervently prayed that the country never experiences a coup, underscoring the significance of preserving democratic values.

"You don't have to dream about it at all in Ghana and within neighbouring countries, we don't need it,” he said.