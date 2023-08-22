ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo’s gov’t has made Ghana food secured; 60 warehouses built to store more food – NAFCO CEO

Headlines NAFCO CEO, Mr. Hanan Abdul-Wahab
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
NAFCO CEO, Mr. Hanan Abdul-Wahab

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Mr. Hanan Abdul-Wahab has provided an update on warehouses being built by government across the country.

Since 2017, government through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has embarked on a number of projects to build 80 new warehouses for the storage of food.

Before the projects started, the National Food and Buffer Stock Company was only operational in the Ashanti Region, Northern Region, and the Brong Ahafo Region.

Addressing a Minister’s press briefing on Monday, August 21, Mr. Hanan Abdul-Wahab disclosed to journalists that 60 of the warehouses have been completed with the others at various stages of completion.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO, President Akufo-Addo's administration has ensured the country is food secured and the new warehouses will ensure the country stays food secured.

“On the warehouses, you know construction sometimes comes with some challenges. Thank God out of the 80, 60 have been commissioned and in use. The rest of the 20 are at various stages of completion. Some are even completed but it’s left with the fixing of the machines.

“Is the country food secured? Of course, yes. That is the primary responsibility of government. That is our strength, that is what we have to our chest. We are fully secured but of course, we are still doing more to be more secure so that we can even help our neighboring countries.

“So I can assure you that Akufo-Addo’s government in terms of food security we are secured,” Mr. Hanan Abdul-Wahab told the media.

Despite the current state of the country’s food security, the CEO of NAFCO says his outfit, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, and Government will not relent in the efforts to stay more food.

He indicated that there will be more investments in warehouses and silos for the long-term storage of food for the country.

