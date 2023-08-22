Kumasi: Phone thief killed at Ash Town

Isaac Boadi

22.08.2023 LISTEN

Suspected mobile phone thief has allegedly been killed by an angry mob at Ash Town in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

Identified as Isaac Boadi, the suspect, aged about 28, was said to be a resident of Asawase, a densely populated community in Kumasi.

Boadi was said to have stolen a mobile phone at Ash Town and he was captured by a mob, who beat him mercilessly until he became weak.

The incident was said to have happened on the afternoon of Saturday, August 19, 2023 around 1:30pm.

According to a police report, one Anthony Adansi of Asawase, reported the case to the Manhyia Police and said Boadi was his nephew.

According to him, Boadi was about to be lynched by a mob, who accused him of stealing a phone at Ash Town but he was rescued by two people.

Adansi said the two Good Samaritans brought Boadi to Asawase in a tricycle.

According to him, Boadi was looking very weak so he was rushed to the Manhyia District Hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Later on, the complainant and the police went to the hospital and found a male adult, identified as Isaac Boadi, lying on a stretcher with plaster on his left eyebrow.

The body has since been moved to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for autopsy as police are on the heels of the perpetrators.

—DGN online