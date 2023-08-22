Ministers stealing, keeping money under their beds already have a seat in hell – Prophet Kofi Oduro

Senior Pastor of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro has warned that Ministers of State who steal public funds will surely end up in hell.

Preaching at his Church in Accra, he lamented over how Ministers are stealing money and keeping same under their beds while young people go about hopelessly after graduating from the university.

Describing such Ministers and officials of government as cruel, Prophet Kofi Oduro argued that they already have a seat in hell.

“Here in Ghana whiles young people cannot find jobs I was making a survey recently and the survey is about Uber drivers and I realized that 68% of these boys are graduates of Legon, KNUST, UCC, and the rest. You finish university to come and drive a taxi? What nonsense.

“And we have Ministers of state, men, and women who are stealing money under their beds. How can you escape the damnation of hell? How? I’m telling you many leaders of Africa are already seated in hell. Wicked people, cruel people,” Prophet Kofi Oduro said during a sermon.

The Senior Pastor of the Alabaster International Ministry continued, “As I am looking, young men walking about hopeless and pensioners who should be taking care of their grandchildren are stealing money. How can you escape the damnation of hell?”

Sharing his opinion about the clash between tricycle operators and the Police in the Ashanti Region, Prophet Kofi Oduro said government should be blamed.

He argued that if government did not allow the importation of these tricycles, the problem of their operations in certain areas would not have come up.