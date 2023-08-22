I've lost everything, all my properties, I don't have a car now; but I'm relentless in settling all customers owed — NAM 1

22.08.2023 LISTEN

The CEO of defunct Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 has said losing everything he worked hard for was difficult to deal with.

According to NAM 1, his predicament will not stop him from pursuing his dreams.

In an X space conversation with Serwah Amihere, he said settling all consumers of Menzgold is one approach he plans to reconstruct his path.

“If you want to crown the biggest loser in all of this thing, I am the one, because I lost everything, I lost all my properties and I don't even have a car of my own in this country," he stated.

NAM1 has appointed a digital marketing company to negotiate debt settlements with its numerous clients owed.

Menzgold, a gold collectible firm, made the announcement in a statement issued by its management.

It noted that digital marketing entity – Payboy Company Limited – will act as a third-party entity.

Payboy based in Accra will negotiate and facilitate the payment of the investment of Menzgold's customers whose investments are locked up.