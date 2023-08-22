Bawumia supporters are enemies of state – Lawyer

22.08.2023 LISTEN

A private legal practitioner who is also a member of the ‘Alan for President 2024’ campaign has criticised members backing Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to replace President Nana Akufo-Addo as president.

According to Mr Andrew Appiah Dankwa, he considers these individuals to be acting against the interests of the nation.

Mr Dankwa highlighted that despite Dr Bawumia's nomination for the flagbearer position in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) internal elections, there is no clear indication of his vision for the country's development.

In his view, these advocates should recognise the challenges faced by ordinary citizens and the need for fresh leadership going into the 2024 general elections.

He pointed out that many citizens are struggling due to what he perceives as the Vice President's inadequate economic strategies as the head of the Economic Management Team (EMT).

Mr Dankwa criticised Dr Bawumia for not presenting his own vision for the country's development despite his ambitions to succeed President Akufo-Addo.

Mr Dankwa compared this situation to Alan Kyerematen, another contender for the NPP flagbearer position, who has presented a ‘Great Transformation Agenda (GTA)’ for the country's development transformation.

In contrast, he argued Dr Bawumia has primarily highlighted the government's achievements without articulating a comprehensive vision of his own.

During an appearance on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM, Mr Dankwa raised concerns about government officials supporting Dr Bawumia's bid.

He suggested that if the Vice President was serious about his aspirations, he should have considered alternative approaches after his performance as head of the Economic Management Team.

Mr Dankwa concluded by asserting that if Ghana were a more serious society, Dr Bawumia might have stepped aside due to concerns related to the country's economic management

Source: Classfmonline.com