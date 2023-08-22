ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Pastors on National Cathedral board are not from God; they are just corrupt people – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Headlines Pastors on National Cathedral board are not from God; they are just corrupt people – Osofo Kyiri Abosom
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Founder of the Ghana Union Moment (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has taken a dig at the clergymen serving on the board of the National Cathedral Secretariat.

According to the leader of the Life Assembly Worship Centre, any pastor on the board of the National Cathedral is corrupt and not from God.

“Those pastors on that board who have not resigned, I don’t think they are pastors from God or Bible preaching pastors. They are not true men of God, if they were they would see the beginning and end of this project,” Osofo Kyiri Abosom argued in an interview on GHOne TV.

The founder of GUM continued, “Those who resigned realized they were on the wrong path but those who keep on telling Nana Akufo-Addo to move on don’t know what they are doing. They are corrupt.”

Osofo Kyiri Abosom is of the view that from how things are going, it will be impossible to build the National Cathedral.

He believes the project is not the will of God for the country.

“I don’t think he will be able to build it, because it is not the will of God. It is the well of people pushing him. These fake prophets and pastors.

“They are those pushing him to build the cathedral and that is why it couldn’t materialize,” Osofo Kyiri Abosom opined.

The construction of the controversial National Cathedral Project has stalled due to issues of corruption.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ministers stealing, keeping money under their beds already have a seat in hell – Prophet Kofi Oduro
22.08.2023 | Headlines
BoG issues becoming albatross around neck of NPP – Owusu Bempah laments
22.08.2023 | Headlines
Restricting limited voter registration to districts will disenfranchise eligible voters — 7 parties kick against move
22.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Pastors on National Cathedral board are not from God; they are just corrupt people – Osofo Kyiri Abosom Pastors on National Cathedral board are not from God; they are just corrupt peop...

1 hour ago

Nzema youth stage protest over 'missing' Osagyefo power barge Nzema youth stage protest over 'missing' Osagyefo power barge

1 hour ago

Dont pay CETAG salary, allawa for August – GTEC tells Controller Don’t pay CETAG salary, allawa for August – GTEC tells Controller

1 hour ago

Picketing: Call Greater Accra Regional Police Command to order – ACGCFM to IGP Picketing: Call Greater Accra Regional Police Command to order – ACGCFM to IGP

1 hour ago

BoG issues becoming albatross around neck of NPP – Owusu Bempah laments BoG issues becoming albatross around neck of NPP – Owusu Bempah laments

1 hour ago

Bawumia is our best bet for 2024 polls, we're convinced – NPP MPs up north Bawumia is our best bet for 2024 polls, we're convinced – NPP MPs up north

1 hour ago

BoGs excuse for building 250m new head office unacceptable – Bernard Monarh BoG’s excuse for building $250m new head office unacceptable – Bernard Monarh

1 hour ago

Chief of Staff eligible to vote in special delegates conference – NPP elections committee Chief of Staff eligible to vote in special delegates conference – NPP elections ...

2 hours ago

Suspend construction of your sleazy, majestic 259m head office project — Ablakwa to BoG Suspend construction of your sleazy, majestic $259m head office project — Ablakw...

2 hours ago

Are you embarrassed to publicly mention 222.79m as cost of new head office – Ablakwa quizzes Addison Are you embarrassed to publicly mention $222.79m as cost of new head office – Ab...

Just in....
body-container-line