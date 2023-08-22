Pastors on National Cathedral board are not from God; they are just corrupt people – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Founder of the Ghana Union Moment (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has taken a dig at the clergymen serving on the board of the National Cathedral Secretariat.

According to the leader of the Life Assembly Worship Centre, any pastor on the board of the National Cathedral is corrupt and not from God.

“Those pastors on that board who have not resigned, I don’t think they are pastors from God or Bible preaching pastors. They are not true men of God, if they were they would see the beginning and end of this project,” Osofo Kyiri Abosom argued in an interview on GHOne TV.

The founder of GUM continued, “Those who resigned realized they were on the wrong path but those who keep on telling Nana Akufo-Addo to move on don’t know what they are doing. They are corrupt.”

Osofo Kyiri Abosom is of the view that from how things are going, it will be impossible to build the National Cathedral.

He believes the project is not the will of God for the country.

“I don’t think he will be able to build it, because it is not the will of God. It is the well of people pushing him. These fake prophets and pastors.

“They are those pushing him to build the cathedral and that is why it couldn’t materialize,” Osofo Kyiri Abosom opined.

The construction of the controversial National Cathedral Project has stalled due to issues of corruption.