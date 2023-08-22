Kojo Oppong Nkrumah charges PROs to empirically evaluate performance

Minister for Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has charged government Public Relations Officers to continuously assess their performance and ensure that PR strategies align with PR templates.

The Minister, who was speaking at the Information Services Department PROs' mid-year review in Accra on Monday, said Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are empirical methods of evaluating performances, adding that "what gets measured, gets done.”

The mid-year review was to examine PR plans, conduct conformity checks with the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, and encourage underperforming PR Units to improve compliance.

To help reposition the Information Services Department to deliver efficiently, the Minister charged the PROs to fully support the Department’s transformation agenda being championed by Management in partnership with the Ministry.

Mr Nkrumah highlighted some achievements under the transformation programme, which include a new organogram, the renovation of the newsroom into an ultra-modern one, and a change in strategy for the Public Relations Coordination Division and the Research Division of the Department.

He said to reposition the Department to efficiently deliver on its mandate, requires a collective effort of all staff.

On his part, the Acting Chief Information Officer, Mr David Owusu-Amoah, noted that the mid-year assessment programme determines whether goals have been achieved and whether new goals can be set.

“It is important because it allows PROs to assess their progress and stay motivated; it allows supervisors to stay connected to you and provide useful feedback and it allows us to gain insight into how staff understand their roles and challenges,” he added.